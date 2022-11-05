President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan and Austria, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President received Beibut Atamkulov, newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan. During the conversation, the Head of State stressed the importance of further deepening strategic partnership and allied relations, as well as strengthening good neighborliness between the two countries. The President drew attention to the need for effective implementation of previously reached high-level agreements.

The Head of State also received Alibek Bakayev, newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna. During the meeting, the President noted the need to strengthen ties with Austria and relevant international organizations. According to him, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation with the Republic of Austria.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of specific tasks for the diplomats to further strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and partner states in bilateral and multilateral formats.



