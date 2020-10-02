Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives National Council member

    2 October 2020, 19:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the member of the National Public Confidence Council, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on progress of translation of Abai works into 10 languages of the world within events dated to the 175th anniversary of the poet. He also briefed on translation of textbooks into Kazakh under the Rukhani Janghyru program. The project will be completed by the year-end. 100 textbooks will be translated at large.

    Besides, the sides debated child suicide prevention issues, development of online platforms, translation and terminology issues.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships