President Tokayev receives National Council member

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 October 2020, 19:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the member of the National Public Confidence Council, Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on progress of translation of Abai works into 10 languages of the world within events dated to the 175th anniversary of the poet. He also briefed on translation of textbooks into Kazakh under the Rukhani Janghyru program. The project will be completed by the year-end. 100 textbooks will be translated at large.

Besides, the sides debated child suicide prevention issues, development of online platforms, translation and terminology issues.


