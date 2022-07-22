President Tokayev receives National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on a report on the preliminary results of the National Bank's implementation of the monetary policy for January-June 2022.

The National Bank Governor reported on the inflation forecasts, measures to stabilize consumer prices, as well as the current state of international reserves.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave instructions to strengthen the work to contain inflation and increase the efficiency of the monetary policy.

Photo: akorda.kz

