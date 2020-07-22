Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives National Bank chairman

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 16:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda.

The Head of State was reported on measures to ensure financial stability, on the progress in fulfilling his instructions to improve the efficiency of monetary policy as well as on further steps aimed at developing the financial defined contributions.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh President gave the chairman of the National Bank a number of specific instructions.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
