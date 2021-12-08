Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Minister of Interior Affairs

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 December 2021, 16:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Interior Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heard a report on the crime situation in the country and results of the law-enforcement agencies’ work in 2021.

Minister Turgumbayev noted that the national crime rate saw a 5% decrease in the reporting period. In addition, homicide rate as well as robbery and disruption of public order rates dropped by 15% and 20%, respectively.

President Tokayev was briefed on the measures taken to implement his instructions regarding the fight against drug trafficking, domestic abuse and ensuring road safety.

Yerlan Turgumbayev also reported on the transition to the service model of police’s work, ensuring the ‘police within walking distance’ principle, ongoing reform of the district police officer service, as well as digitalization of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement agencies and more.

The Head of State positively evaluated the ongoing reform of the law-enforcement agencies and instructed to assume additional measures aimed at the protection of constitutional rights of the citizens and ensure public order as well as road safety.


