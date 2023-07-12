President Tokayev receives Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Syrym Sharipkhanov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Ministry’s current activity and plans on responding to emergency situations.

The President was informed about the upcoming transformation of the Ministry and development of safety culture. As the Minister said, amid the increasing number and scales of emergency situations, the state system of civil protection will be reoriented from the emergency liquidation to their prevention.

The Head of State was also informed about improvement of material and technical equipment, digitalization of rescue units, personnel training and raising the level of social protection of rescuers and firefighters.

According to Sharipkhanov, the Ministry will focus on amendments to the existing regulatory-legal acts in order to ensure timely protection of the population.

At the end of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks to the Ministry in regards to reducing the number of emergencies and ensuring safety of citizens.