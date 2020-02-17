Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives Mayor of capital Altay Kulginov

    17 February 2020, 11:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of the capital Altay Kulginov today, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Altay Kulginov reported to the Head of State on the course of fulfillment of thr instructions given at the meeting devoted to the development of Nur-Sultan city.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the plans of construction of housing and social facilities in the city: schools, hospitals, outpatient hospitals, a track-and-field stadium and a Kazakh drama theatre.

    The President noted the importance of provision of social assistance to the low-income families, people with disabilities and pointed out the necessity to increase people’s incomes.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan
