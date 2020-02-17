Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Mayor of capital Altay Kulginov

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 February 2020, 11:30
President Tokayev receives Mayor of capital Altay Kulginov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Mayor of the capital Altay Kulginov today, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

Altay Kulginov reported to the Head of State on the course of fulfillment of thr instructions given at the meeting devoted to the development of Nur-Sultan city.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the plans of construction of housing and social facilities in the city: schools, hospitals, outpatient hospitals, a track-and-field stadium and a Kazakh drama theatre.

The President noted the importance of provision of social assistance to the low-income families, people with disabilities and pointed out the necessity to increase people’s incomes.


President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region