    President Tokayev receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov

    21 July 2023, 11:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov in its first session, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    According to him, during the session Majilis deputies worked on 82 bills, including 20 bills initiated by MPs themselves regarding the illegally appropriated assets, online platforms and advertisements, the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone, liquefied gas, e-scooters and many more.

    In his report, the Majilis Speaker paid utmost attention to the changes in the work of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament resulting from the recent constitutional reform. The fact that the chamber now includes representatives of 6 party factions and single-mandate deputies allowed to make the lawmaking activity more open and provide better feedback to electorate. The Majilis deputies now raise the problems of public concern more often in their deputy inquiries to members of the Government.

    Speaker Koshanov also touched upon the work done by the MPs regarding the domestic heating system, including field trips to the regions of the country, as well as discussion of the Water, Budget, Tax, and City Planning codes with the public. The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament is expected to work on the codes in its next session.

    On top of that, the Majilis Speaker also briefed the President on the meetings between Kazakhstani MPs and their counterparts from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

