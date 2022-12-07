Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister

7 December 2022, 13:31
President Tokayev receives Lithuanian Foreign Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis who is in Astana on the official visit, Kazinform cites the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of Kazakhstan-Lithuania relations, paying utmost attention to strengthening of trade and economic, investment cooperation as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.

When greeting the Lithuanian diplomat in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev called Lithuania Kazakhstan’s priority partner in the Baltic region and the European Union.

It was stressed that stepping up inter-parliamentary cooperation and interaction between the country's business communities, transport and logistics as well as construction and processing sectors is of paramount importance.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, for his part, conveyed the words of warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and stressed Lithuania considers Kazakhstan as its leading trade and economic partner in Central Asia.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on the pressing issues of international agenda.


Photo: akorda.kz

Теги:
Related news
President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12
Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis
Read also
President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman
President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12
President receives governors of four regions
President awards winners of Altyn sapa and Paryz prizes
Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President
Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News