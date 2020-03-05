President Tokayev receives Labor and Social Protection Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Labor and Social Protection Birzhan Nurymbetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The President heard a report on the Ministry's work on implementing a new format for providing targeted social assistance and paying benefits to large families regardless of income, as well as comprehensive measures for social support for people with disabilities.

The President was informed on the implementation of the «Enbek» program, including the conditions for micro-loans to low-income and large families, the issuance of educational grants at the request of employers, new youth projects, as well as the results of a joint inspection with the Prosecutor General's office on attracting foreign labor.

The Minister said that the President’s instruction on civil servants’s work on weekends after holidays is neither contradicting the current Kazakh legislation and nor require changes. The order will be executed in accordance with the Law «On public service of the Republic of Kazakhstan» to perform urgent tasks and important tasks with strict compliance with the Labor code. According to this law, civil servants can only go to work with their own written consent and their work must be paid at least 1.5 times the daily rate. Employees of the offices of the President, the Government, central state bodies and other agencies responsible for solving certain urgent tasks will be involved in work on the day following the holiday (a day-off).

President Tokayev instructed Birzhan Nurymbetov to take effective measures to ensure employment for able-bodied recipients of targeted social assistance and continue working to increase the income of low-income families, provide social support to people with disabilities. In addition, the Head of State stressed that the necessity to keep special control over the issues of attracting foreign labor.