President Tokayev receives Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev

30 October 2020, 17:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbayev, who is in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Welcoming the Kyrgyz Minister, President Tokayev highly praised the level of interaction between our countries and peoples.

«Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are probably the closest states. Nothing separates us. To the contrary, there are many factors that unite us. Kyrgyzstan is a reliable ally, an important strategic partner and a fraternal country for Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is with great attention observing the developments in Kyrgyzstan, considering the happening there as internal affairs of this country.

«We empathize for the future of our fraternal people. Therefore, we have done and will continue to do everything possible to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan. We will do everything possible to further develop relations between our countries based on the agreements reached earlier,» the Head of State said.

In turn, Ruslan Kazakbayev expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity to meet and thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the support provided in a difficult time for Kyrgyzstan, and during the coronavirus pandemic.

«The main purpose of my visit is to assure the Kazakh side of the immutability of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy in the light of the internal political changes that have taken place. The Kyrgyz Republic has always valued and will continue to do so the good attitude of fraternal Kazakhstan. The new leadership of the country is determined to further strengthen and build up the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations in all areas that meet the fundamental interests of our peoples,» the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister said.

During the meeting with Minister, the President paid special attention to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, transit and transport, water and energy sectors.

