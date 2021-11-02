Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Kazakh Financing Monitoring Committee Chairman

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 November 2021, 16:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Kazakh Financial Monitoring Committee Zhanat Elimanov who made a report on Kazakhstan’s preparations for the second round of mutual assessment on compliance with the FATF standards, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee briefed the President on the results of the national assessment of risks and the progress in the Parliament’s consideration of the draft law which will allow to implement the key FATF recommendations in the national legislation.

President Tokayev positively assessed the work in the area of combating illegal money laundering and terrorist financing. He especially commended the measures taken to improve Kazakhstan’s ranking in the Basel AML Index.

Zhanat Elimanov also informed the Head of State of what had been done in the country to fight the shadow economy as well as to liquidate the financial pyramids.

The Kazakh President instructed to step up efforts in that respect in association with law-enforcement agencies and other bodies concerned.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
