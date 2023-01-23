Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.55 eur/kzt 500.85

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.2
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Kazakh Chess Federation head

    23 January 2023, 18:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received president of the Kazakhstani Chess Federation Timur Turlov to debate the country’s chess development issues, the Akorda press service reports.

    Turlov reported on the results of the international tournaments organized recently in Kazakhstan together with the FIDE. He also shared the Federation’s plans for the period ahead. In particular, pursuant to the President’s tasks it is expected to double chess clubs from the current 7,000 to 14,000 and continue chess promotion.

    Turlov also reported on the preparations for the FIDE World Chess Championship to be held in Kazakhstan between April 7 and May 1.

    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO
    President instructs Government to return life to normal in Rudny
    President surveys aftermath of burst main in Rudny
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
    2 Dimash Kudaibergen to give solo concert in Türkiye
    3 January 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23
    5 Kazakh woman killed in road accident in Italy: Kazakhstan to cover all repatriation expenses