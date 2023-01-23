Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Kazakh Chess Federation head

23 January 2023, 18:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received president of the Kazakhstani Chess Federation Timur Turlov to debate the country’s chess development issues, the Akorda press service reports.

Turlov reported on the results of the international tournaments organized recently in Kazakhstan together with the FIDE. He also shared the Federation’s plans for the period ahead. In particular, pursuant to the President’s tasks it is expected to double chess clubs from the current 7,000 to 14,000 and continue chess promotion.

Turlov also reported on the preparations for the FIDE World Chess Championship to be held in Kazakhstan between April 7 and May 1.

Photo: akorda.kz


