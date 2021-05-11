Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives KAZ Minerals Chairman

    11 May 2021, 20:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received KAZ Minerals Chairman Oleg Novachuk, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the construction of the second stage of the Aktogay Mining and Processing Plant. The commissioning of this facility, which will use the latest technologies and digital solutions, will allow the company to become one of the world’s largest producers of copper concentrate. The investment in the project will amount to $1.2 billion. In addition, 1,200 jobs will be created.

    President Tokayev instructed to complete the plant’s construction and launch it by Kazakhstan’s Independence Day. Oleg Novachuk assured him that the company will fulfill his instructions and reach its design capacity as quickly as possible.

    The Head of State was also informed about the working conditions created for the workers, including housing and food provision, as well as organizing spare time.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Business, companies Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed