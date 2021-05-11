Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives KAZ Minerals Chairman

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 May 2021, 20:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received KAZ Minerals Chairman Oleg Novachuk, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the construction of the second stage of the Aktogay Mining and Processing Plant. The commissioning of this facility, which will use the latest technologies and digital solutions, will allow the company to become one of the world’s largest producers of copper concentrate. The investment in the project will amount to $1.2 billion. In addition, 1,200 jobs will be created.

President Tokayev instructed to complete the plant’s construction and launch it by Kazakhstan’s Independence Day. Oleg Novachuk assured him that the company will fulfill his instructions and reach its design capacity as quickly as possible.

The Head of State was also informed about the working conditions created for the workers, including housing and food provision, as well as organizing spare time.


