Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Kaspi.kz founders

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2021, 10:42
President Tokayev receives Kaspi.kz founders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received founders of Kaspi.kz in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s current activities and achievements.

The Head of State was informed about the growing interest of major global investors to Kazakhstan, which was the result of a successful public offering of Kaspi.kz’s shares on the London Stock Exchange.

In addition, the volume growth of non-cash payments and the expansion of its application, as well as the implementation of state digital projects with the company’s involvement were discussed at the meeting.

As a result of the meeting, promising areas of joint activity of state bodies and Kaspi.kz were identified, including in the development of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan.


Banks   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires