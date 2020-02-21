Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Kaspi.kz founders

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 February 2020, 18:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received founders of Kaspi.kz company Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Kaspi.kz chairman of the board Vladimir Kim and chairman of the management board Mikhail Lomtadze told the President about the development strategy of digital services and the corresponding ecosystem, prospects for the growth of e-commerce in Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the small and medium-sized business support plan.

The Head of State noted the importance of implementing technological innovations into Kazakhstan’s company.


