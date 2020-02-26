President Tokayev receives journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received member of the National Public Confidence Council and journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda’s press service.

Mikhail Dorofeyev shared his thoughts on the situation in the domestic information space with the Head of State.

The meeting further focused on the problems regarding promoting the competitiveness of mass media and protecting the rights of journalists.

On behalf of the mass media community Mikhail Dorofeyev expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the decision to decriminalize the Article 130 of the Criminal Code for defamation.

Having noted the importance of the development of qualitative content on Kazakhstani television, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed the government will continue to support Kazakhstani mass media.