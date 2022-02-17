Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Internal Affairs Minister

    17 February 2022, 18:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev was informed about the measures taken to restore public order in the country.

    2,739 criminal cases on robbery, arms trafficking and intentional damage to someone else’s property are under investigation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. 271 detainees remain in custody. 196 of those detained were previously held criminally liable.

    Minister Turgumbayev said that Majilis deputies, members of the public monitoring committee, national preventive mechanism, as well as non-governmental organizations are granted access to the pretrial detention centers.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also heard a report on the measures to increase preparedness of law enforcement agencies to crisis situations and to reconsider the algorithm of law-enforcement agencies’ interaction.

    The President instructed the Internal Affairs Ministry to continue work on ensuring public order in the country, protecting constitutional rights of those detained and carrying out unbiased investigation into the causes of the January tragedy.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn