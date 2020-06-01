Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Information Minister Aida Balayeva

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2020, 18:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard Aida Balayeva’s report on the current work and main directions of the Information Ministry’s activities.

President Tokayev placed greater focus on the implementation of the anti-crisis measures and development of civil society. The meeting further focused on the issues of strengthening the feedback with the population, perfecting the mechanisms of state information order and optimizing the state media resources.

Minister Balayeva also reported to the President of Kazakhstan on the tasks set before the newly-established Committee for the development of inter-ethnic relations and the Institute of applied ethno-political research.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on enhancing the effectiveness of work in the sphere of information policy and social development.


