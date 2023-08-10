Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali

    10 August 2023, 15:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the work of the Information and Social Development Ministry in the field of information, social development, religion and interethnic relations, civil society, and youth and family policy, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kydyrali, special attention is attached to the production of domestic TV shows and promoting them abroad, increasing media literacy, as well as activating cooperation with the civil sector.

    During the meeting, the President stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with civil society institutions at all levels, as well as broad discussions of current issues with the public.

    Tokayev instructed the minister to ensure effective realization of programs in the field of youth policy, pay special attention to the work of religious associations and interethnic relations.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications
