Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives High Representative for UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos

    13 September 2022, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Miguel Angel Moratinos discussed the agenda of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and further prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the press service of Akorda reported.

    President Tokayev thanked Miguel Angel Moratinos for visiting Kazakhstan and his consistent support in holding the Congress. He also commended the Alliance's efforts to promote a culture of peace, tolerance and efforts to bring people together.

    In turn, the High Representative of the UN Secretary General noted the high level of organization of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and expressed hope that its outcomes will contribute to strengthening peace, harmony and interreligious dialogue.

    Photo:akorda.kz
    President of Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad