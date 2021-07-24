Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Healthcare Minister

    24 July 2021, 11:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    In a Facebook post Berik Uali revealed that the Head of State was informed of the current epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, the progress in the nationwide vaccination campaign as well as the agreements on COVID vaccines’ deliveries.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on tougher coronavirus curbs imposed in a number of regions of the country, bed capacity availability in infectious facilities and intensive care units and what was done to ensure the vaccination campaign in some regions of the country.

    According to Minister Tsoi, the daily incidence rate increased by 4.8fold in the past two weeks. As of July 24, bed capacity at infectious facilities stands at 49% and at intensive care units – at 59%. Additional 10,000 beds were made available in July 2021 given the growing number of new COVID-19 cases.

    In addition, the Minister of Healthcare reported to the Head of State on the new Lambda COVID variant circulating in 30 countries, including North and South America and the EU. It was first detected in December 2020 in Peru.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed Minister Tsoi to keep the epidemiological situation in the country under strict control and speed up the pace of vaccination campaign.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Lambda COVID variant
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed