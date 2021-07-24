President Tokayev receives Healthcare Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In a Facebook post Berik Uali revealed that the Head of State was informed of the current epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan, the progress in the nationwide vaccination campaign as well as the agreements on COVID vaccines’ deliveries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on tougher coronavirus curbs imposed in a number of regions of the country, bed capacity availability in infectious facilities and intensive care units and what was done to ensure the vaccination campaign in some regions of the country.

According to Minister Tsoi, the daily incidence rate increased by 4.8fold in the past two weeks. As of July 24, bed capacity at infectious facilities stands at 49% and at intensive care units – at 59%. Additional 10,000 beds were made available in July 2021 given the growing number of new COVID-19 cases.

In addition, the Minister of Healthcare reported to the Head of State on the new Lambda COVID variant circulating in 30 countries, including North and South America and the EU. It was first detected in December 2020 in Peru.

In conclusion, President Tokayev instructed Minister Tsoi to keep the epidemiological situation in the country under strict control and speed up the pace of vaccination campaign.