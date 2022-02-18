Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2022, 17:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat and heard a report on the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

According to Minister Giniyat, the number of COVID-19 cases documented in mid January stood at 16,500 per day, however, it dropped to 1,500 COVID-19 cases in the past week. The epidemiological situation in the country is stable. Kazakhstan has seen a decline in number of those treated at hospitals. The occupancy of in-patient facilities stands at 20%.

Azhar Giniyat announced some of the coronavirus curbs will be lifted as students will return to in-person classes and corporate employees will get back to offices. She also noted that utmost attention is paid to revaccination campaign.

President Tokayev was briefed on the plans to modernize the system of healthcare, focus on children’s health as well as new rules and standards of health service at schools.

The Head of State instructed to continue work on further modernization of the domestic healthcare system.


