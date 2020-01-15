President Tokayev receives GRECO’s Executive Secretary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Executive Secretary of GRECO Gianluca Esposito on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s accession to the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO), as well as prospects for cooperation with the Council of Europe were discussed during the meeting.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Council of Europe for supporting our country’s accession to GRECO and noted the importance of cooperation with this organization in combating corruption.

«We are very much serious in getting involved in the activities of this organization. We believe that this will be very much important in giving additional impetus to our efforts in fighting corruption, as well as other things that are negatively affecting our development,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, Gianluca Esposito noted that cooperation between Kazakhstan and GRECO will be mutually beneficial for both sides.

«Kazakhstan’s membership will not only promote the principles and mechanisms for fighting corruption, but also improve the business climate and improve the sphere of public services,» said the GRECO’s Executive Secretary.









