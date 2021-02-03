Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Governor of National Bank

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2021, 13:57
President Tokayev receives Governor of National Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary results of the implementation of monetary and credit policy in January 2021, as well as the state of foreign-exchange reserves and assets of the National Fund.

President Tokayev was also informed about the trends of global economic recovery, tentative assessment of balance of payments for 2020, as well as the current state of inflation and exchange rate of the national currency, tenge.

In conclusion, the President gave a number of specific instructions to the Governor of the National Bank.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln