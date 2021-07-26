President Tokayev receives governor of Astrakhan Region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Tokayev noted that strategic and allied relations between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation encompass the interaction between the regions of the two countries more and more. The Cross-Border Cooperation Forum has become an effective dialogue platform in that respect.

Presently, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and other regions of Kazakhstan carry out mutually profitable cooperation with the Astrakhan Region in many directions. With the recovery of economic activity the sides observe gradual revival of the cross-border trade dynamics.

The most numerous Kazakh diaspora in Russia residing in the Astrakhan Region serves as a bridge between the Russian region and Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev thanked Igor Babushkin for unwavering all-round support of the Astrakhan-based Kazakhs in terms of strengthening spiritual ties with their historical motherland, preserving their language and culture of their ancestors.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude to the administration and residents of the Astrakhan Region for eternizing the memory of Bukei khan, Kurmangazy, Dina Nurpeissova and other great sons and daughters of the Kazakh people in the Astrakhan land.



