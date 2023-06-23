Go to the main site
    President Tokayev receives Enlightenment Minister

    23 June 2023, 13:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beisembayev and was briefed on the measures taken to develop pre-school, technical and vocational education in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The President was told that teachers' salaries will be increased by 30% starting from September 2023. 81,000 places for children at kindergartens will be added by yearend. Moreover, 98,000 children from socially vulnerable layers of the society will be offered free hot meals.

    As for free hot meals, this initiative, according to Minister Beisembayev, will cover students of Grades 1-4. All educational facilities will get alarm buttons, licensed security, turnstiles, and video surveillance systems countrywide.

    The Head of State was also presented a concept of the rural schools development. In 2023 80% of students pursuing technical and vocational studies will study for free. Their scholarships will see a 50% increase starting from September 2023 and a 100% increase in 2024. Enterprises will be required to hire graduates of colleges.

    In conclusion, the Head of State instructed to continue the work on further improvement of the domestic education system and ensuring children’s security.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education President of Kazakhstan
