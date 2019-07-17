President Tokayev receives Education Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov in the Akorda’s presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During themeeting, the President was informed of the current activity of the ministry, implementationof the key programs and documents as well as his instructions.

Minister Aimagambetovreported on the progress in the development of the State Program of EducationDevelopment for 2020-2025.

PresidentTokayev put forward his proposals on the content of the new state program and theproblems it should solve.

The Head ofState tasked the Minister of Education to prepare the regulatory documents onthe appointment of rectors of national universities on a competitive basis by governmentdecrees.