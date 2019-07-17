Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Education Minister

    17 July 2019, 15:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov in the Akorda’s presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    During themeeting, the President was informed of the current activity of the ministry, implementationof the key programs and documents as well as his instructions.

    Minister Aimagambetovreported on the progress in the development of the State Program of EducationDevelopment for 2020-2025.

    PresidentTokayev put forward his proposals on the content of the new state program and theproblems it should solve.

    The Head ofState tasked the Minister of Education to prepare the regulatory documents onthe appointment of rectors of national universities on a competitive basis by governmentdecrees.PresidentTokayev receives Education Minister

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed