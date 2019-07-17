Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Education Minister

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 July 2019, 15:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov in the Akorda’s presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting, the President was informed of the current activity of the ministry, implementation of the key programs and documents as well as his instructions.

Minister Aimagambetov reported on the progress in the development of the State Program of Education Development for 2020-2025.

President Tokayev put forward his proposals on the content of the new state program and the problems it should solve.

The Head of State tasked the Minister of Education to prepare the regulatory documents on the appointment of rectors of national universities on a competitive basis by government decrees.President Tokayev receives Education Minister

