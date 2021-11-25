Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives East Kazakhstan Governor

    25 November 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received East Kazakhstan Governor Daniyal Akhmetov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past 10 months. He stressed that vaccination against coronavirus in underway. In particular, 100% of eligible population have already received the 1st jab. It is planned to complete vaccination with the 2nd jab until December 7.

    The Governor also reported on the development of the agro-industrial complex of the region. It is expected to increase farm products export by 4 times by 2022.

    Akhmetov reported on opening of the Ulba TBC plant. 140 new jobs are created there to produce equipment for energy enterprises. It will produce up to 200 tons of uranium fuel a year.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus President of Kazakhstan Industry Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west