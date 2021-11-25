President Tokayev receives East Kazakhstan Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received East Kazakhstan Governor Daniyal Akhmetov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the region’s socioeconomic development for the past 10 months. He stressed that vaccination against coronavirus in underway. In particular, 100% of eligible population have already received the 1st jab. It is planned to complete vaccination with the 2nd jab until December 7.

The Governor also reported on the development of the agro-industrial complex of the region. It is expected to increase farm products export by 4 times by 2022.

Akhmetov reported on opening of the Ulba TBC plant. 140 new jobs are created there to produce equipment for energy enterprises. It will produce up to 200 tons of uranium fuel a year.



