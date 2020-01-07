Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives E Kazakhstan Governor

    7 January 2020, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov, the Akorda reports.

    The Governor reported on the results of the region’s socioeconomic development for 2019 and plans for further strengthening of the potential of the region.

    The region reports the growth of industrial and agricultural production.

    The Governor focused on the new targeted social support measures.

    The President charged to carry out a thorough analysis of the economic status of each low-income family in the region and take necessary measures to help them as well as large families.

    Besides, Akhmetov reported on the plans for the construction of a bridge over Bukhtarma dam in the second half of the year.

    The Head of State gave certain tasks concerning the holding of the 175th anniversary of Abai, construction of the museum and hotel complex in Zhidebai.

    Tokayev positively assessed the Governor’s work focused on the region’s socioeconomic development highlighting his efforts to ensure scientific and educational, and medical potential of East Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west