President Tokayev receives Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihály Varga

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State received Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihály Varga, who is in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council and the Business forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral relations in trade, economic, financial, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. They also touched upon the issues related to measures to tackle the pandemic, climate change and the regional agenda.

Welcoming Mihály Varga, who is a good friend of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the outcomes of his intense visit to Kazakhstan will be productive and give a serious impetus to the development of cooperation between the two states.

In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and noted that despite the current situation in the world, Kazakh-Hungarian relations have preserved its activity and dynamism.

The Hungarian politician also expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for the support provided during the pandemic, as well as informed him about the successful results of the Business forum in Nur-Sultan, during which a number of important investment agreements were signed.

At the end, the President awarded Mihály Varga with the Order of «Dostyk» II degree in recognition of his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.



