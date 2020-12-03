Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Deputy Chief of Staff of Russian Presidential Executive Office

    3 December 2020, 16:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak, who arrived in Kazakhstan under President Vladimir Putin’s instructions, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Pressing issues of the Kazakh-Russian partnership and alliance were discussed during the meeting.

    Special attention was paid to the development of political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as to Eurasian integration within the context of upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    The Head of State stressed the priority importance of strengthening allied relations with the Russian Federation on the entire range of issues of the agenda. In addition, an agreement on the development of contacts and interaction between the presidential administrations of the two countries was reached.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024