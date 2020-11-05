Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President Tokayev receives Defense Minister

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 November 2020, 16:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State – Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received today Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev heard a report on the key directions of development of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces given the experience of present-day armed conflicts.

The meeting further focused on the prospects of improving the infrastructure as well as facilities and equipment of the Kazakh army, equipping it with the advanced types of armament such as unmanned drones and air defense facilities.

Additionally, the Head of State was briefed on the state of international military cooperation and peacekeeping activities.

Minister Yermekbayev continued by informing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the work one to improve living and social conditions of military men.

Taking into account the relevance of the problems discussed, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces instructed to prepare the session of the military collegium of the Defense Ministry which will sum up the results of combat training in 2020 and map out the tasks for a period ahead.


Army   President of Kazakhstan   
