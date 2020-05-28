President Tokayev receives Defense Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received Minister of Defense, Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the President about the state of combat operational training of military personnel, government defense order, automation and digitalization of the Ministry.

The Head of State instructed to continue the work on strengthening the country's defensive ability and increase the infrastructure of the armed forces, optimize costs, improve the level of education of military personnel as well as provide the opportunities of obtaining additional knowledge and military skills during compulsory military service.