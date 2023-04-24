Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala

    24 April 2023, 13:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Welcoming the guest, President Tokayev expressed confidence that Petr Fiala’s official visit to Kazakhstan would contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations.

    He said that the Kazakh-Czech business forum would be useful in promotion of the bilateral business contacts and cooperation.

    The sides discussed the prospects of expanding the trade-economic and investment cooperation including transport and logistics sector. The Kazakh President stated readiness to provide all-round support to the Czech investors.

    «We welcome investments from the Czech republic to various sectors of economy, including energy and machine-building, transport, agriculture, finance, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry,» he stressed.


    In turn, Petr Fiala confirmed the Czech Republic’s commitment to further development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    «Czech Republic enjoys longstanding and friendly relations with Kazakhstan and we reckon on their continuation. I hope, that today's meeting will boost our contacts. Kazakhstan is quite important partner for us. The cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic is one of the most important pillars of the European Union - Central Asia relations,» the Czech PM highlighted.

    The sides exchanged also views on the topical issues of the international agenda.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and Czech Republic
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events