Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats

14 November 2022, 13:25
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats
14 November 2022, 13:25

President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign diplomats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, the press service of Akorda reported.

Those presenting the credentials were U.S. Ambassador Daniel N. Rosenblum, Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone Mohamed Yongawo and Ambassador of Moldova Lilian Darii.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the beginning of their official mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that thanks to their professional experience and hard work, they will contribute to the development of the bilateral cooperation with our country.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan conducts peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at strengthening the friendly and mutually beneficial relations.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President wished success to the diplomats and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their countries.


Photo: akorda.kz





Related news
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News