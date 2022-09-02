Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
2 September 2022 13:10

President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda palace.

The credentials were presented by ambassadors of Libya – Alaaddin Lehwaik, Kuwait – Omer Alkanderi, Slovakia – Robert Kirnag, Algeria – Kamel Feniche, Kenya – Benson Henry Ouma Ogutu, the Akorda press service reports.

In conversation with foreign diplomats, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated them on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed hope that they would contribute to the development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations.

In the end, President Tokayev noted the availability of opportunities in the implementation of joint projects in various areas and expressed support to diplomats from the Kazakh government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.


Photo: akorda.kz



Related news
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
5G to reveal new opportunities for all economic sectors, President Tokayev
Kazakhstan created best IT development conditions in the region, President
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
Kazakh President, heads of IT companies meet in Astana
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive