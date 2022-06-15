President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Vietnam – Pham Thai Nhu Mai, Portugal – Maria de Fátima Velez de Andrade Mendes, Armenia – Armen Ghevondyan, Chile – Eduardo Raul Escobar Marin, New Zealand – Sarah Maree Walsh.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.

Addressing the Ambassador of Vietnam, the President noted that the close interaction with Vietnam is an integral part of Kazakhstan’s Asian-Pacific and ASEAN policy.

«Kazakhstan is ever more committed to enhancing political dialogue, as well as trade and investment engagement with Vietnam poised to be among the world’s most dynamic markets by 2030. I look forward that the state visit of the Vietnamese President to Kazakhstan will help us chart a long-term comprehensive partnership roadmap. We hope that the visit will be held in conjunction with his participation in the upcoming CICA Summit in the Kazakh capital,» the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he regards Portugal as a trusted partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union.

«I observe significant potential for collaboration in the spheres of transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, renewables, new technologies, culture and tourism. A solid progress along these lines will lay a good groundwork for the official visit by the Portuguese President to Kazakhstan,» he believes.

The Leader of Kazakhstan stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with Armenia, one of its key partners in the CIS area.

«Our bilateral engagement is based on deep historical ties. I hope that sustainable peace and prosperity in the strategically important South Caucasus will boost our all-round bilateral and multilateral cooperation even further,» President Tokayev said.

The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the state of development of bilateral cooperation with Chile, noting the prospects for bringing them to a new level.

«In this regard, we highly welcome the sustained interest of the Chilean copper giant «CODELCO» in establishing strategic partnership with the Kazakh partners,» he said.

Describing the bilateral relations with New Zealand, President Tokayev noted that they are founded on mutual trust and unwavering friendship.

«Kazakhstan intends to work together with your Government in exploring how we can expand mutual trade and investment in order to strengthen our supply chains and economic resilience,» the President said.

In conclusion, Kazakhstan President wished the diplomats success and conveyed warmest greetings to the leaders of their countries.