President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of seven states was held at the Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Mongolia - Dorzh Bayarkhuu, Greece - Efthalia Kakiopoulou, Indonesia - Mochammad Fadjroel Rachman, Morocco - Rachid Maaninou, Canada - Alan Hamson, Israel - Edwin Yabo Glusman, Hungary - Otto Ivan Rona.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.

The Head of State noted that 2022 is highlighted by the remarkable historic landmark - the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and their respective countries.

«Over those memorable years, we have established comprehensive partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation across all domains. They range from regular political dialogue to dynamic economic interaction and vibrant humanitarian ties. First and foremost, our relations are underpinned by the strong bonds of friendship, shared values and mutual support,» the President said.

According to Kazakhstan’s leader, these inherent features have been at full display during the early days of this year, when Kazakhstan faced a brutal and cold-blooded assault by the mobs from within and outside the country. He noted that thanks to rock-solid will and collective wisdom of his country-fellows foiled coup d'état was prevented, and conspirators and vandals were brought to justice.

«In the wake of the «January Tragedy», I am not seeking a revenge or polarization, and my paramount priority as the President of this country is to consolidate not split the Kazakh citizenry. Therefore, I put forward the vision of a New Kazakhstan that gets rid of the serious injustice of the past, while not wasting the obvious accomplishments such as inter-ethnic accord and multi-vector foreign policy. My proud nation is emerging from this ordeal even stronger, more unified, forward-oriented and determined to preserve its statehood, sovereignty and territorial integrity,»

Kazakhstan President called on international partners to show continued solidarity with Kazakhstan at this crucial juncture for our country.

«On our part, my Administration will implement large-scale political and economic reforms, ensure sanctity of investment contracts and continuously fighting corruption. In the post-pandemic era, I call upon you to employ your immense diplomatic and political expertise towards elevating our bilateral relations to the new heights,» the Head of State said.

Addressing the Ambassador of Mongolia, the President noted that his country is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in East Asia.

«Being close neighbours and sharing common interests, we have a huge room to boost our interaction, especially in trade and economic areas. Besides, people-to-people contacts are of a great assistance. Over one hundred thousand ethnic Kazakhs in Mongolia is a golden bridge of friendship between our nations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes.

Greatly valuing our ever-expanding cooperation with the Hellenic Republic, President Tokayev noted that Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and the Mediterranean.

«A 10-thousand-strong Greek diaspora of Kazakhstan serves as a symbol of everlasting friendship and effective collaboration between our two nations. I do hope that we will embark on the new opportunities, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism and construction,» he said.

The leader of Kazakhstan named the interaction with Indonesia as an integral part of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy towards Southeast Asian.

«We are reliable partners with shared interests both, bilaterally and multilaterally. Kazakhstan’s central role in the Belt and Road Initiative, along with its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, present new opportunities for stronger relations with ASEAN countries, including Indonesia. Taking this opportunity, I would like to wish Jakarta a successful G20 Chairmanship,» the President said.

Speaking about relations with Morocco, the Head of State noted that the development of cooperation with this country is one of the priority in Kazakhstan’s strategy in West Africa.

«We are ready to joint efforts with Morocco in pursuing investment initiatives, as well as in fostering bilateral trade,» he said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Canada as a reliable and close partner of Kazakhstan in the Western hemisphere, noting successful cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, in ensuring regional and international security, the rule of law and human rights.

«Kazakhstan and Canada are both large countries with sparse populations. We share common challenges of developing national connectivity and ensuring a well-balanced regional development. I can see plentiful opportunities in the spheres of mining and heavy industry, green agriculture and renewable energy, infrastructure and smart cities, IT and aerospace industry,» the Kazakhstan leader said.

Addressing the Ambassador of Israel, the President stressed that our countries have always enjoyed good relations based on strong human bonds, comprehensive cooperation, shared values and mutual interests.

«The dynamic interaction at all levels, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, serves to our mutual advantage, opening up new avenues for our partnership. Kazakhstan looks forward to further expanding multifaceted collaboration with your country, especially in education, industrial manufacturing, hi-tech and other areas,» the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted with satisfaction the establishment of a truly strategic partnership with Hungary based on strong historical and cultural bonds, as well as shared values and interests.

«Our countries have a very good location at the center of two dynamic marketplaces. They embrace, on the one hand, Eurasian Region, and on the other - the European Union. It is very much beneficial for us. This provides plenty of opportunities for our businesses to collaborate across various sectors. Today, we interact fruitfully in the spheres of energy, transport and logistics, pharma and food industries. We remain committed to boosting our cooperation in such areas as agriculture, green economy, nuclear energy, sustainable industry, digitization and financial services,» President Tokayev said.

In conclusion, the leader of Kazakhstan wished the diplomats success, and conveyed warm greetings and best regards to the leaders of their states.



