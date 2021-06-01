President Tokayev receives Constitutional Council Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the progress in preparations for the regular address of the Constitutional Council on the state of constitutional legality in the country, which will be delivered at the upcoming joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers.

According to the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, this important document will summarize the practice of constitutional procedures and estimate the state of implementation of constitutional norms in the current legislation.

Kairat Mami revealed that this year’s address will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The Constitutional Council is planning to submit specific proposals aimed at further strengthening of rule of law in the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Constitution is the foundation of Kazakhstan’s present-day statehood and its achievements. The President also emphasized the important role of the Constitutional Council in terms of implementation of the provisions of the basic law.



