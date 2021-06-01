Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President Tokayev receives Constitutional Council Chairman

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2021, 17:44
President Tokayev receives Constitutional Council Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the progress in preparations for the regular address of the Constitutional Council on the state of constitutional legality in the country, which will be delivered at the upcoming joint session of the Kazakh Parliament’s chambers.

According to the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, this important document will summarize the practice of constitutional procedures and estimate the state of implementation of constitutional norms in the current legislation.

Kairat Mami revealed that this year’s address will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. The Constitutional Council is planning to submit specific proposals aimed at further strengthening of rule of law in the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Constitution is the foundation of Kazakhstan’s present-day statehood and its achievements. The President also emphasized the important role of the Constitutional Council in terms of implementation of the provisions of the basic law.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln