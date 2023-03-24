President Tokayev receives chess player Dinara Saduakassova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Honorary President of the Astana Chess Federation Dinara Saduakassova, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev and International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Dinara Saduakassova exchanged views on the development of chess in Kazakhstan.

One of the most decorated chess player in Kazakhstan briefed the Head of State on the work done to popularize chess in the country and the plans for the upcoming period.

According to Dinara Saduakassova, master classes and qualification tournaments for children are held regularly.

The President went on to congratulate Dinara Saduakassova on silver in rapid chess she earned at the World Chess Championships in Almaty last year. He also pointed out chess players will get all-round support from the country.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Dinara Saduakassova success in future competitions.