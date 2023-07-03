President Tokayev receives Chairman of University Medical Center Yuri Pya

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State received Chairman of the Board of the University Medical Center (UMC) Corporate Fund Yuri Pya, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President was briefed about the outcomes of the activity and further plans of the University Medical Center (UMC) Corporate Fund.

The Head of State was briefed about the UMC’s transformation through creating the first Integrated Academic Medical Center, whose main goal is to improve the quality of health services by integrating education, research, and clinical practice.

Yuri Pya told Tokayev about the Fund’s measures taken to train doctors of a new generation, as well as shared his vision on prospects for improving medical education in the country.

The meeting also discussed the problematic issues of domestic health care, including the effective use of the existing infrastructure and measures aimed at increasing the quality of health care in Kazakhstan.