Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Supreme Court Council

    22 January 2020, 15:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Supreme Court Council Talgat Donakov on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    According to the Akorda, Talgat Donakov reported to President Tokayev on the results of the Council’s activities in 2019.

    The Head of State was also briefed on the state of the judicial personnel of the country, measures taken to make the process of judges’ selection more rigorous and form the candidate pool of judges.

    Wrapping up the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Talgat Donakov a number of specific instructions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Courts
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires